BRIEF-Petrofac Says Co Expects To Reduce Overhead & Project Support Costs By At Least $125 Mln In 2020

May 15 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd:

* PETROFAC - SUSPENSION OF FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND AND 40% REDUCTION IN CAPITAL INVESTMENT HAS CONSERVED AN INCREMENTAL US$145 MILLION OF CASH FLOW

* PETROFAC - TARGETING EXTRA SAVINGS, EXPECT TO REDUCE OVERHEAD & PROJECT SUPPORT COSTS BY AT LEAST $125 MILLION IN 2020 AND BY UP TO $200 MILLION IN 2021

* PETROFAC LTD - HEALTHY ORDER BOOK OF SECURED REVENUE, A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY OF US$1.2 BILLION

* PETROFAC LTD - CONTRACT EXTENSIONS IN EPS REMAINED STRONG WITH US$500 MILLION OF NEW ORDERS SECURED YEAR TO DATE

* PETROFAC LTD - NOW PRUDENTLY ANTICIPATING THAT MAJORITY OF 2020 TENDERS WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL 2021

* PETROFAC LTD - COVID-19 HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO CO’S ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION

* PETROFAC - PROJECTS STILL PROGRESSING, INEVITABLY RESULTED IN MATERIAL DELAYS IN CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY, WHICH WILL NOT BE RECOVERED IN 2020

* PETROFAC - OPERATIONS, MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY IN ENGINEERING & PRODUCTION SERVICES (EPS) BUSINESS CONTINUES IN ALL REGIONS

* PETROFAC LTD - REMAINS UNCLEAR HOW LONG COVID-19 AND LOW OIL PRICES WILL CONTINUE TO DISRUPT BUSINESS ACTIVITY AND IMPACT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: