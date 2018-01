Jan 23 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd:

* ‍SECURES KEY NORTH SEA CONTRACT​

* THREE-YEAR AWARD, WILL INVOLVE PROVISION OF OPERATIONS, MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION PERSONNEL ACROSS FIVE OF CHEVRON‘S NORTH SEA ASSETS​

* PETROFAC WILL SUPPORT AND DEPLOY OFFSHORE PERSONNEL VIA ITS OPERATIONS HUB