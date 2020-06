June 24 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd:

* PETROFAC - ON TRACK TO DELIVER US$125 MILLION OF COST SAVINGS IN 2020 AND UP TO US$200 MILLION IN 2021

* PETROFAC - TRADING AND AWARDS MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 AND SHARP FALL IN OIL AND GAS PRICES

* PETROFAC - NET DEBT WAS APPROXIMATELY US$139 MILLION AS AT 31 MAY 2020

* PETROFAC - FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE AND MARGIN GUIDANCE REMAINS SUSPENDED

* PETROFAC - NEW ORDER INTAKE OF US$1.0 BILLION IN YEAR TO DATE