Feb 25 (Reuters) - Petronas Dagangan Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 126.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 7.90 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 46.7 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 25 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 15 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR Q4

* MONITORING DEVELOPMENT OF COVID-19 & ASSESSING ANY POSSIBLE IMPACT IT MAY HAVE ON BUSINESSES