May 18 (Reuters) - Petronas Dagangan Bhd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 291.2 MILLION RGT, REVENUE 7.81 BILLION RGT

* ANTICIPATED THAT PROLONGUED MCO WILL FURTHER IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN Q2 2020

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO MCO EXPECTED TO SEVERELY IMPACT RETAIL SEGMENT IN Q2 2020 Source text bit.ly/3fX8Zy5 Further company coverage: