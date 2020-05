BRIEF-Petronas Gas Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 368.1 Mln RGT

May 20 (Reuters) - Petronas Gas Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.40 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.37 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 515.5 MILLION RGT

* APPROVED FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 16 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOT EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT GROUP’S OVERALL EARNINGS

* GAS PROCESSING SEGMENT TO REMAIN STABLE ON STRONG, SUSTAINABLE INCOME STREAM UNDER 2ND TERM OF 20-YEAR GAS PROCESSING AGREEMENT

* SEES TRANSPORTATION & REGASIFICATION BUSINESS SEGMENT TO CONTINUE CONTRIBUTING POSITIVELY TO GROUP'S EARNINGS