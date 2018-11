Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vitol SA:

* VITOL SA - PETRONAS UNIT, PETRONAS LNG, VITOL ASIA SIGNS BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT FOR LONG-TERM LNG SALE AND PURCHASE SPA AGREEMENT

* VITOL SA - UNDER TERMS, LNG SUPPLY TO CO STARTING 2024 WILL BE ABOUT UP TO 0.8 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM FOR UP TO 15 YEARS ON BOTH DES, FOB BASIS