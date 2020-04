April 1 (Reuters) - Petroneft Resources PLC:

* PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC - COMMENCEMENT OF YEAR-ROUND PRODUCTION FROM SIBKRAYEVSKOYE FIELD IN LICENCE 61.

* PETRONEFT RESOURCES - MONITORING ONGOING TURBULENCE IN ENERGY SECTOR CAUSED BY RECENT DECLINES IN PRICE OF OIL, DEVALUATION OF RUSSIAN RUBLE, COVID-19

* PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC - CONNECTION OF SIBKRAYEVSKOYE FIELD TO CENTRAL PROCESSING FACILITY ENABLING YEAR-ROUND PRODUCTION ON LICENCE 61.