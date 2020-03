BRIEF-Petropavlovsk Says No Disruptions To Any Of Co's Supply Chains, Logistics, And Normal Business Operations

March 17 (Reuters) - Petropavlovsk PLC:

* PETROPAVLOVSK PLC - COMPANY POLICY AND UPDATE ON COVID-19

* PETROPAVLOVSK - NO DISRUPTIONS TO ANY OF CO’S SUPPLY CHAINS, LOGISTICS, AND NORMAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* PETROPAVLOVSK - RECENT DEVALUATION OF ROUBLE AND FALL IN OIL PRICES ARE BOTH BENEFICIAL TO COMPANY’S COST OF OPERATIONS

* PETROPAVLOVSK - WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO MONITOR SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS TO ALL ITS OPERATIONS