BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Announces Entry Into Central Louisiana Oil Play

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc:

* PETROQUEST ENERGY ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO CENTRAL LOUISIANA OIL PLAY

* PETROQUEST ENERGY INC - PLANS TO DRILL ITS INITIAL HORIZONTAL TEST WELL DURING Q2 OF 2018

* PETROQUEST ENERGY INC - EXECUTION OF AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN APPROXIMATELY 24,600 GROSS ACRES IN LOUISIANA

* PETROQUEST ENERGY- LEASEHOLD ACQUISITION COSTS FUNDED BY $8.75 MILLION IN PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF CERTAIN WATER DISPOSAL ASSETS IN EAST TEXAS

* PETROQUEST ENERGY- LEASEHOLD ACQUISITION COSTS ALSO FUNDED BY ABOUT $6 MILLION CASH ON HAND, ISSUANCE OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK