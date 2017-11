Nov 2 (Reuters) - PETROS PETROPOULOS SA :

* SAYS 9 MONTHS SALES AT EUR 54.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71.8 MILLION YEAR AGO ; DOWN BY 24.4 PCT‍​

* SAYS 9 MONTHS EBITDA AT EUR 3.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 9 MONTHS NET PROFIT AT EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS 9 MONTHS EARNINGS PER SHARE AT EUR 0.14 VERSUS EUR 0.25 YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2hyQfZs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)