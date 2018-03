March 8 (Reuters) - Petros Petropoulos:

* SAYS FY17 GROUP SALES DECLINED BY 21.5% TO EUR 73.2 MILLION (EUR 93.2 MILLION IN 2016)

* SAYS FY17 EBITDA REACHED € 5.7M VERSUS. € 5.6M IN 2016, RECORDING AN INCREASE OF 1.8%.

* SAYS FY17 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AND MINORITY INTERESTS INCREASED BY 76.9% TO € 2.3M VERSUS € 1.3M IN 2016. Source text : bit.ly/2oY04Tv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)