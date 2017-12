Dec 28 (Reuters) - Petros Petropoulos Sa:

* SAYS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH KUBOTA CORPORATION BASED IN JAPAN

* SAYS BOTH COMPANIES TO CO OPERATE FOR THE DISTRIBUTION OF KUBOTA MACHINES IN GREECE

* SAYS UNIT SALES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON THE RESULTS OF 2018 Source text : bit.ly/2E7rn4n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)