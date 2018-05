May 23 (Reuters) - PetroShale Inc:

* PETROSHALE ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* PRODUCTION AVERAGED 3,315 BOEPD (92% LIQUIDS) IN Q1, A 56% INCREASE FROM Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY REVENUE TOTALED $19.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 28% OVER SAME PERIOD OF 2017