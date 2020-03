March 27 (Reuters) - Petroteq Energy Inc:

* PETROTEQ DOWNSCALES PRODUCTION CITING MARKET CONDITIONS

* CHOSEN TO CUT HOURS AT PLANT TO REDUCE COSTS IN A TUMULTUOUS ‎MARKET

* PETROTEQ ENERGY - SCALING BACK TO SKELETON CREW, INTENDS TO STORE PRODUCTION IN ‎ANTICIPATION OF SELLING PRODUCT INTO A REBOUNDING MARKET IN FUTURE

* PETROTEQ ENERGY - PRODUCTION COSTS EXPECTED TO DECLINE AS RESULT OF ANTICIPATED DECLINE IN SOLVENT COST USED IN ‎PRODUCTION OF PETROTEQ'S OIL