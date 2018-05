May 22 (Reuters) - Petroteq Energy Inc:

* PETROTEQ ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON TRANSACTION WITH DELORO

* ANNOUNCES IRREVOCABLE SUBSCRIPTION AND CLOSING BY DELORO ENERGY FOR 6 MILLION UNITS OF CO FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $3,600,000

* PETROTEQ ENERGY - CO HAS GRANTED DELORO RIGHT AND OPTION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 4 MILLION UNITS AT US$0.60 PER UNIT UNTIL JUNE 13, 2018