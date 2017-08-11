BRIEF-Petrowest receives termination notice from Peace River Hydro Partners​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Petrowest Corp
* Petrowest announces receipt of PRHP termination notice
* Petrowest Corp - Petrowest immediately ceases to have any right to participate in management or operation of Peace River Hydro Partners
* Petrowest Corp - PRHP has right to retain all equipment provided by Petrowest for use by PRHP
* Petrowest - pursuant to notice of termination, all company’s interests in Peace River Hydro Partners shall terminate and vest in remaining partners
* Petrowest Corp - received a notice of termination from Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc
* Petrowest Corp -according to notice of termination, Petrowest is not entitled to any profit of Peace River Hydro Partners
* Petrowest - termination pursuant to general partnership agreement for Site C main civil works project based on alleged events of insolvency, event of default
* Petrowest Corp - pursuant to notice of termination, company is unable to pay accounts of its creditors
* Petrowest - as per notice, co shall indemnify PRHP, other partners for third party claims arising out the alleged events of insolvency, events of default Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: