FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Petrowest receives termination notice from Peace River Hydro Partners​
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Petrowest receives termination notice from Peace River Hydro Partners​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest announces receipt of PRHP termination notice

* Petrowest Corp - ‍Petrowest immediately ceases to have any right to participate in management or operation of Peace River Hydro Partners​

* Petrowest Corp - ‍PRHP has right to retain all equipment provided by Petrowest for use by PRHP​

* Petrowest - ‍pursuant to notice of termination, all company’s interests in Peace River Hydro Partners shall terminate and vest in remaining partners​

* Petrowest Corp - ‍received a notice of termination from Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc​

* Petrowest Corp -according to ‍notice of termination, Petrowest is not entitled to any profit of Peace River Hydro Partners​

* Petrowest - ‍termination pursuant to general partnership agreement for Site C main civil works project based on alleged events of insolvency, event of default​

* Petrowest Corp - ‍pursuant to notice of termination, company is unable to pay accounts of its creditors​

* Petrowest - as per notice, co shall indemnify PRHP, other partners for third party claims arising out the alleged events of insolvency, events of default​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.