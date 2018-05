May 7 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd:

* PETRUS RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS

* FIRST QUARTER AVERAGE PRODUCTION WAS 10,596 BOE/D IN 2018 COMPARED TO 9,331 BOE/D FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE $0.24

* QTRLY CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 6.1 MILLION VERSUS 18.9 MILLION FOR Q1 2017