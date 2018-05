May 17 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd:

* PETRUS RESOURCES ANNOUNCES TERM LOAN EXTENSION AND CREDIT FACILITY UPDATE

* PETRUS RESOURCES ANNOUNCE 1 YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS SECOND LIEN TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE AND COMPLETION OF 2018 ANNUAL REVIEW OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: