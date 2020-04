BRIEF-Pets At Home Sales Surged As Britons Bulk Bought Into Lockdown

April 2 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group PLC:

* PETS AT HOME GRP - TRADING STATEMENT

* PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC - SEES FULL-YEAR UNDERLYING PRE-TAX PROFIT SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATION

* PETS AT HOME - FOR MOST OF Q4 TRADED IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* PETS AT HOME -LIKELIHOOD OF LOWER STORE REVENUE FROM MEASURES IMPLEMENTED EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NORMAL LEVELS OF TURNOVER IN NEW YEAR

* PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC - DO NOT THINK IT IS APPROPRIATE TO GIVE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY21 AND BEYOND AT THIS STAGE

* PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC - IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY GUIDANCE, DO ANTICIPATE REDUCED CUSTOMER REVENUES DUE TO VIRUS

* PETS AT HOME - IN CLOSING WEEKS OF FINANCIAL YEAR EXPERIENCED EXCEPTIONAL LEVELS OF DEMAND, BOTH IN-STORE AND ONLINE, AS COVID-19 CRISIS HAS DEVELOPED