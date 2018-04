April 27 (Reuters) - Pets at Home Group PLC:

* PETER PRITCHARD BECOMES GROUP CEO

* CONFIRM THAT PETER PRITCHARD HAS TAKEN UP HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), WITH EFFECT FROM TODAY

* IAN KELLETT WILL REMAIN WITH GROUP UNTIL 31 ST MAY 2018 TO COMPLETE HANDOVER PROCESS WITH PETER.