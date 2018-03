March 15 (Reuters) -

* PETSMART ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT CHEWY

* PETSMART- ‍RYAN COHEN, CO-FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CHEWY.COM HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS DAY-TO-DAY ROLE AS CEO​

* PETSMART- CHEWY WILL BE LED BY SUMIT SINGH, CURRENT CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF CHEWY, WHO JOINED COMPANY IN AUGUST 2017​