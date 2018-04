April 20 (Reuters) - PEUGEOT SA:

* OPEL, WITH THE SUPPORT OF PSA, CURRENTLY COMPLIES WITH ALL EXISTING COLLECTIVE LABOUR AGREEMENTS

* AN INVESTMENT PLAN IS PLANNED FOR EACH OF THE SITES IN GERMANY

* AN INVESTMENT PLAN WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AS SOON AS THE PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS ARE MET.