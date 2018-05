May 8 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE C$0.90

* PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT - Q1 PRODUCTION OF 629 MMCFE/D (104,793 BOE/D) WAS UP 4%, ON AN ABSOLUTE AND PER SHARE BASIS, FROM 607 MMCFE/D IN Q1 2017

* QTRLY NATURAL GAS AND NATURAL GAS LIQUID SALES, NET OF ROYALTIES WERE $145.6 MILLION VERSUS $186.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: