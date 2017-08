Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Peyto announces Q2 2017 results, maintains industry leading cash costs

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp qtrly funds from operations of $0.81 per share

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp says Q2 2017 production of 585 mmcfe/d (97,531 boe/d) was up 11% from Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: