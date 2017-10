Oct 21 (Reuters) - PFB Corporation

* PFB Corporation announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, and declares increased quarterly dividend

* Q3 sales fell 0.7 percent to C$28.65 million

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.23​

* PFB Corporation - approved increase of $0.01 to regular qtrly dividend per share; as a result dividend payable per share as of Nov 30 will be $0.08​