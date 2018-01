BRIEF-PFC Device Inc Responds To Increases In Price And Trading Volume Of Co's Shares

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pfc Device Inc:

* PFNOTED INCREASES IN PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF SHARES OF COMPANY‍​

* ‍APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 AM ON 23 JAN ‍​

* PFINFORMED BY CHAIRMAN THAT HE HAD BEEN IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY REGARDING POSSIBLE DISPOSAL OF HIS INTERESTS IN SHARES

* ALSO, GROUP RECENTLY ENTERED INTO PRELIMINARY NEGOTIATIONS WITH THIRD PARTY FOR POSSIBLE DISPOSAL OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF GROUP

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, BOARD CONFIRMS IT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR PRICE AND VOLUME MOVEMENTS‍​