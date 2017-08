BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum H1 EBIT up 33 pct on year

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Pfeiffer Vacuum with strong order intake in first half-year of 2017

* Sales 23.9 % up in first half-year of 2017

* EBIT margin rose to 13.0 %

* New orders 37.6 % over previous year

* Acquisition of nor-cal underlines long-term growth course

* Enlargement of board by appointment of Ulrich von Huelsen

* In first half-year of 2017, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved sales of 276.2 million eur (23.9 % over previous year)

* Reached an EBIT of eur 35.9 million euros (33.3 % over previous year)

* Earnings per share for period therefore amounted to eur 2.52 (33.3 % over previous year).

* Compared to previous year, we improved ebit margin by almost one percentage point to 13.0 %. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: