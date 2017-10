Aug 7 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM:

* PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: PROPOSAL TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* ‍NEW MEMBERS PROPOSED TO BE VOTED ONTO SUPERVISORY BOARD ARE CEO OF PANGEA GMBH, MS. AYLA BUSCH, AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG, MR. WOLFGANG DONDORF​

* ‍WILL CONSIDER PROPOSAL AND CONVENE A SHAREHOLDERS MEETING IF STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS ARE MET​