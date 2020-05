BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Says Q1 EBIT Down 29.4%, No Forecast

May 5 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:

* REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2020 ORDER INTAKE AND STABLE SALES IN COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT

* Q1 SALES 153.3 MILLION EUR

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF EUR 12.8 MILLION AND 8.4% EBIT MARGIN

* SALES OF EUR 153.3 MILLION FLAT WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) DECREASED BY 29.4% (Q1 2019: EUR 18.1 MILLION) AND EBIT MARGIN WAS 8.4% (Q1 2019: 11.8%).

* YEAR-OVER-YEAR DECLINE IN EBIT WAS PRIMARY A RESULT OF PRODUCTIVITY LOSS THROUGH COVID-19 AND DUE TO CHANGES IN PRODUCT AND MARKET MIX.

* PFEIFFER VACUUM IS NOT ABLE TO MAKE A RELIABLE FORECAST DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON WORLD ECONOMY AND THUS ON SOME OF OUR MARKETS

* COMPANY EXPECTS MARKET CONDITIONS AND WORLD ECONOMIC ACTIVITY TO PUT PRESSURE ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* NET INCOME DECLINED TO EUR 8.9 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 12.9 MILLION) REPRESENTING EARNINGS PER SHARE OF EUR 0.90 (Q1 2019: EUR 1.31)

* ORDER INTAKE INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 172.9 MILLION. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)