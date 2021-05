BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Says Q1 Operating Profit 22.6 Mln EUR

May 4 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:

* SAYS SALES OF EUR 191.7 MILLION UP 25.0% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS ORDER INTAKE OF EUR 233.9 MILLION, 35.3% ABOVE LAST YEAR

* SAYS OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) EUR 22.6 MILLION AND 11.8% EBIT MARGIN

* SAYS EXPECTS THAT ANNUAL SALES GROWTH AS WELL AS EBIT MARGIN PERFORMANCE WILL SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE IN 2021 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2020

* SAYS SALES GROWTH AND EBIT MARGIN ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE 10%

* SAYS MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS A STRONG FIRST HALF OF 2021 AND A SLIGHT SLOWING IN DEMAND IN SECOND HALF OF 2021