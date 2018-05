May 3 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum:

* Q1 SALES 170.4 MILLION EUROS

* OUTLOOK ON THE EXPECTED BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2018 STAYS DIFFICULT

* Q1 NET INCOME 19.8 MILLION EUROS

* CONFIRM FORECAST AND CONTINUE TO EXPECT A NOTICEABLE SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR