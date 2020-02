BRIEF-Pfeiffer Vacuum Says Q4 EBIT Down 39% At 16.2 Mln Eur

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: PFEIFFER VACUUM REACHES LATEST TARGETS FOR SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN 2019 AND EXPECTS SALES IMPROVEMENTS IN 2020

* FY SALES OF EUR 632.9 MILLION, OPERATING RESULTS (EBIT) OF EUR 65.2 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) DECREASED BY 31.5% (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 95.1 MILLION)

* AT END OF Q4, PFEIFFER VACUUM HAD AN ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 110.7 MILLION

* CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE 2019 LEVELS

* SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN 2020, BUT WE ARE CAREFULLY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS AND CHINESE MARKET, A CRITICAL GROWTH MARKET FOR PFEIFFER VACUUM

* DESPITE ANTICIPATED SALES GROWTH, WE DON’T EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT MARGIN IN 2020

* Q4 SALES 165.5 MILLION EUR

* Q4 SALES 165.5 MILLION EUR

* Q4 EBIT 16.2 MILLION EUR