Nov 27 (Reuters) - PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTS ERIC TABERLET AS THE NEW CEO AND NATHALIE BENEDIKT AS CFO - CURRENT CEO MANFRED BENDER DISMISSED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT