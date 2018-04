BRIEF-Pfenex And NT Pharma Enter Into A Development And License Agreement For Pfenex's PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate To Forteo

April 18 (Reuters) - China NT Pharma Group Co Ltd:

* PFENEX AND NT PHARMA ENTER INTO A DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR PFENEX’S PF708 THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT CANDIDATE TO FORTEO®

* PFENEX INC - PFENEX RECEIVED A PAYMENT OF $2.5 MILLION UPON SIGNING OF AGREEMENT

* PFENEX INC - PFENEX MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO $22.5 MILLION BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF DEVELOPMENT, SALES-RELATED MILESTONES

* PFENEX INC - PFENEX MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET PRODUCT SALES