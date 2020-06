June 26 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* PFENEX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EUROPEAN CHMP OPINION FOR PF708 (EU BRAND NAME: LIVOGIVA™) AND NEW PARTNERSHIP IN LATIN AMERICA, AND PROVIDES CRM197 BUSINESS UPDATE

* PFENEX - CO’S COMMERCIAL PARTNER ADALVO ENTERED INTO COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT IN LATIN AMERICA FOR PF708

* PFENEX INC - THERAMEX RECEIVED A POSITIVE OPINION FOR PF708 (BRANDED IN EUROPE AS LIVOGIVA) FROM CHMP