May 14 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* PFENEX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE PF708 STUDY RESULTS IN OSTEOPOROSIS PATIENTS, ON-TRACK FOR SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN THIRD QUARTER 2018

* PFENEX INC - ON-TRACK FOR SUBMISSION TO FDA IN Q3 2018, WITH A POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN UNITED STATES AS EARLY AS Q3 2019

* PFENEX INC - NO IMBALANCES IN SEVERITY OR INCIDENCE OF ADVERSE EVENTS FROM PF708 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: