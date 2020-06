June 12 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* PFENEX ANNOUNCES U.S. COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF TERIPARATIDE INJECTION

* PFENEX INC - ANNOUNCED THAT ITS COMMERCIALIZATION PARTNER, ALVOGEN, HAS LAUNCHED TERIPARATIDE INJECTION IN UNITED STATES.

* PFENEX - TERIPARATIDE INJECTION IS A PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE APPROVED FOR POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH OSTEOPOROSIS WHO ARE AT HIGH RISK FOR HAVING BONE FRACTURES.