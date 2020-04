BRIEF-Pfenex Enters Into A Deed Of Assignment And Amendment With Nt Pharma, Nt International And Kangchen

April 23 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* PFENEX INC - ENTERED INTO A DEED OF ASSIGNMENT AND AMENDMENT WITH NT PHARMA, NT INTERNATIONAL AND KANGCHEN

* PFENEX INC - AGREED TO ALLOW NT PHARMA TO ASSIGN ITS RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS UNDER DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH CO TO KANGCHEN

* PFENEX INC - NT PHARMA, THROUGH NT INTERNATIONAL, WILL OBTAIN AN EQUITY INTEREST IN KANGCHEN

* PFENEX INC - LICENSE AGREEMENT WAS ORIGINALLY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 18, 2018