BRIEF-Pfenex Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.23

March 15 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* PFENEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* ‍PFENEX BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO MEET COMPANY’S ANTICIPATED CASH NEEDS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS​

* ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $57.7 MILLION​

‍BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO FUND ALL NECESSARY ACTIVITIES LEADING UP TO AND INCLUDING SUBMISSION OF NDA FOR PF708 TO FDA​