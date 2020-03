March 11 (Reuters) - Pfenex Inc:

* BELIEVES PF708 HAS POTENTIAL TO BECOME COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO FORTEO, WHICH HAD $1.4 BILLION IN 2019 SALES

* PFENEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $17.2 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BELIEVES EXISTING CASH AND CASH INFLOW FROM OPERATIONS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET PFENEX'S ANTICIPATED CASH NEEDS FOR AT LEAST NEXT 12 MONTHS