March 29 (Reuters) - PFERDEWETTEN DE AG:

* FY EBIT AT EUR 2.3 MILLION ( 1.95 MILLION IN 2016)

* FY SALES INCREASED BY JUST OVER 32% FROM EUR 6.662 MILLION (2016) TO EUR 8.641 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.14 EUROS PER SHARE‍​

* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAXES INCREASED BY 49% TO EUR 2.601 MILLION​

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS FURTHER REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF EUR 10 MILLION TO EUR 11 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)