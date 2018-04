BRIEF-Pfizer and Allogene enter into agreement for Pfizer's CAR T cell therapy

April 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-­ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

* SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY

* SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER

* SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19

* SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PERCENT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE'S BOARD