BRIEF-Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Further Details on Collaboration to Accelerate Global COVID-19 Vaccine Development

* PFIZER INC - BIONTECH WILL CONTRIBUTE MULTIPLE MRNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AS PART OF ITS BNT162 COVID-19 VACCINE PROGRAM

* PFIZER AND BIONTECH ANNOUNCE FURTHER DETAILS ON COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

* PFIZER - WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS LEADING GLOBAL VACCINE CLINICAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* PFIZER INC - BIONTECH WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $185 MILLION, INCLUDING AN EQUITY INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $113 MILLION

* PFIZER INC - BIONTECH ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $563 MILLION FOR A POTENTIAL TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $748 MILLION

* PFIZER INC - BIONTECH AND PFIZER INTEND TO INITIATE FIRST CLINICAL TRIALS AS EARLY AS END OF APRIL 2020

* PFIZER INC - PFIZER AND BIONTECH WILL SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS EQUALLY

* PFIZER INC - PFIZER WILL FUND 100 PERCENT OF DEVELOPMENT COSTS

* PFIZER INC - BIONTECH WILL REPAY PFIZER ITS 50% SHARE OF DEVELOPMENT COSTS DURING COMMERCIALIZATION OF VACCINE