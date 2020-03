March 17 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER SAYS CO, BIONTECH TO CO-DEVELOP POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE

* PFIZER SAYS COS AGREED TO A LETTER OF INTENT REGARDING DISTRIBUTION (EXCLUDING CHINA) OF POTENTIAL MRNA-BASED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

* PFIZER SAYS COS WILL JOINTLY DEVELOP BIONTECH'S MRNA-BASED VACCINE CANDIDATE BNT162 TO PREVENT COVID-19 INFECTION