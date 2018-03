March 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING ON XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* PFIZER INC - ‍FDA'S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018​