Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) AND XELJANZ® XR FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACTIVE PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

* SAYS ‍BOTH PIVOTAL STUDIES MET THEIR TWO PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS​

‍SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH XELJANZ CONSISTENT WITH SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS​