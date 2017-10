Sept 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer announces outcome of FDA advisory committee meeting for Sutent in patients at high risk of recurrent renal cell carcinoma after surgery

* Says ‍FDA decision on whether or not to approve SNDA is anticipated by January 2018​

* Says ‍FDA voted 6 in favor, 6 against benefit-risk profile for Sutent as adjuvant treatment of adults at high risk of recurrent RCC after nephrectomy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: