BRIEF-Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Jade Teen Trial Of Abrocitinib

June 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM JADE TEEN TRIAL OF ABROCITINIB IN ADOLESCENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* PFIZER INC - OBSERVED IMPROVEMENTS IN SKIN CLEARANCE, DISEASE EXTENT, AND SEVERITY AMONG PATIENTS 12 TO <18 FROM DERMATITIS TRIAL

* PFIZER - BOTH DOSES OF ABROCITINIB MET CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AND WERE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* PFIZER INC - SAFETY PROFILE OF ABROCITINIB IN ADOLESCENTS WITH ATOPIC DERMATITIS CONSISTENT WITH OTHER PIVOTAL STUDIES OF ABROCITINIB

* PFIZER - PERCENTAGE OF PATIENTS ACHIEVING CO-PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT AT WEEK 12 WAS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER WITH ABROCITINIB VERSUS PLACEBO