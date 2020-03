BRIEF-Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Third Phase 3 Trial Of Abrocitinib

March 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM THIRD PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ABROCITINIB FOR MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS, WHICH SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SKIN CLEARANCE, DISEASE EXTENT AND SEVERITY, AND ITCH

* PFIZER INC - JADE COMPARE TRIAL MET ALL CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* PFIZER INC - STUDY INCLUDED DUPILUMAB IN ACTIVE CONTROL ARM

* PFIZER INC - SAFETY PROFILE FOR ABROCITINIB CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES

* PFIZER INC - DUPILUMAB, ACTIVE CONTROL ON THESE PRIMARY ENDPOINTS, DEMONSTRATED SUPERIORITY TO PLACEBO AT WEEK 12 AND WEEK 16

* PFIZER INC - PERCENTAGE OF PATIENTS WHO HAD SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN ITCH BY WEEK 2 OF TREATMENT WAS STATISTICALLY SUPERIOR FOR 200MG ABROCITINIB DOSE